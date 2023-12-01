13 Florida Atlantic dominates Liberty, 83-58, to hand Flames first loss of season

Liberty fell from the ranks of the unbeaten with an 83-58 loss to #13 Florida Atlantic on Thursday evening in the first game of the Field of 68 Media Network Tip-Off event.

The game was close for only the opening 10 minutes, with a 12-0 run midway through the first half giving FAU (6-1) a 15-point lead on the way to going into the break up 44-27.

Liberty (6-1) held the Owls scoreless for a 3:36 stretch of the second half, but was only able to get the margin down to 14, and a 17-2 Florida Atlantic run put the game out of reach.

The Flames got 16 points from sophomore point guard Colin Porter. Kaden Metheny joined Porter in double figures with 10 points.

“They’re incredibly impressive,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Their cohesion makes them a really tough out. They made us unlike the best version of ourselves. I love our guys. I love our group. We have a good team. We got a little exposed tonight by how physical they were. It’s 21 trips to the line and 13 turnovers. That’s a recipe for disaster. We’ll learn from it. It’s a good chance to reel it back in tomorrow and another opportunity to play.”

Liberty will play its second game in as many days when it faces Charleston (3-3) Friday evening in the second game of the Field of 68 Media Network Tip-Off event.

Game time is 6 p.m. at FAU’s Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena, and the game can be seen on FloHoops.