New weekly Virginia unemployment claims continue recent downward trajectory

Published Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021, 6:00 pm

For the filing week ending May 29, the figure for new unemployment claims in Virginia was 8,090, a decrease of 1,753 claimants from the previous week.

This brought the total number of claims filed since the March 21, 2020 filing week to 1,690,912, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990.

For the most recent filing week, continued weeks claimed totaled 52,228, which was a decrease of 1,935 claims from the previous week, but 87 percent lower than the 398,411 continued claims from the comparable week last year.

Over half of claims that had a self-reported industry were in the accommodation and food services, administrative and waste services, retail trade, and health care and social assistance industries.

The continued claims total is mainly comprised of those recent initial claimants who continued to file for unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

