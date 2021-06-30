New slot releases from Microgaming

Online slots have never been so popular, the rise of online slots is down to many factors. One of the biggest names in online slots is Microgaming, based on the Isle of Man it provides its casino games and slots to a large network of gaming operators and around the world with a big and varied content of games. Their most famous slots are probably Lara Croft® Temples and Tombs™, Game of Thrones™ and Jurassic World™.

Microgaming Megaways™ upgrades

The gaming supplier is probably most famous for its Megaway slots, where progressive jackpots can reach 8 figures and features like 117,645 ways to win on any spin, unlimited free spins and Rolling Reels™. Silver Seas, a nautical-themed game from Gold Coin Studios is a new release and features Pirates of the Caribbean style pirates and treasure chests. Players have to collect silver coins and can land a top prize of 2,000 times their bet. Cops ‘n’ Robbers Megaways™ takes the old classic and adds the Megaways™ features.

Together with Triple Edge Studios releases Ancient Fortunes: Poseidon™ Megaways™. Poseidon, the Greek God of the Sea gives you aquatic treasures and massive payouts, infinite multipliers and Megaways™ gaming. Big Time Gaming (BTG) partners with Microgaming to give us King of Cats on which gives players a Lion or Puma themed gameplay.

Nautical themes that are new

Triple Edge provides content to Microgaming for use in non-US markets. They are refreshing Ancient Fortunes: Poseidon™ Megaways™.This game combines the 100,000+ paylines of Megaways with exploding symbols of Rolling Reels™. There are infinite multipliers on free spins mode set in Greek mythology of Poseidon and the sea.

Another nautical game is Atlantis Rising which centers on the ancient sunken city of Atlantis. Bubble icons are involved in the free spins, which you can choose to give you additional picks. The major feature of the game is Rising Wilds, which creates Wild Blasts when a compass lands.

Best slots sites for fun spins

African themed slots

10,000 Wishes is a new Arabian Nights slot, with their tales of golden lamps and genies with magic and pointy shoes. Created by Alchemy Gaming you can play this game and hit a Wheel Bonus with up to a 10,000x payout. If that is not appealing enough, the Power Spins mode can be activated for even larger wins and a guaranteed win feature with Wheel Bonus.

Staying on the continent of Africa, we go to the wilds of the Serengeti with Serengeti Gold from Just For The Win. Just as safari hunters look to shoot or capture the big 5 animals on the continent, the icons and reels are filled with wild animals. Hyperhold™ respins is the major feature that will then enable you to land the bonus symbols and if you do land them, they will give you up to 20x your stake and a jackpot that can give you a whopping 2500x win.