The future of online gambling in 2021

Published Friday, Jun. 4, 2021, 4:37 pm

Over the last few decades, exponential growth in technology has made online gambling more accessible and safer than ever. Recent struggles regarding the global pandemic have issued in an era of people finding ways to do things from home that they would never have thought could be done remotely.

Norway is in the process of changing some laws that might affect online gambling in 2021. Some of the norske casino might have to change their operations. In this article we explore the future of online gambling with the help and advice of an expert on the topic, Jørgen Aasgen.

Cryptocurrencies in gambling

With the rise of cryptocurrencies, many casinos have started accepting cryptocurrencies as forms of deposit. Depositing and gambling with cryptocurrencies can be beneficial in many ways, but nothing is without its downsides.

Cryptocurrencies are unstable in the sense that the amount you win today might not be the same amount deposited in your account later. This instability allows players to spend more than they mean to or win less than they thought. Along with this, having no details or paper trail leading to your account gives players a sense of privacy but can be a downside when settling disputes.

Growth of mobile gambling

You can do almost everything from your phone these days, and gambling online is no exception. Many casinos have made their sites mobile-friendly, and some even have apps you can download for gaming on the go.

One complaint most players have about casino apps is the significantly smaller game libraries. This is mainly because many phones don’t have enough processing power to run the games. However, developments in technology and game design have broadened the horizons for the future of mobile gaming.

Live betting

The popularity and demand for live dealers and live sports betting has dramatically increased as more people find ways to do everything from the comfort of their homes. Live betting gives you all the thrill of sitting at a casino table or betting at a sporting event without ever having to leave your couch.

Esports

Esports betting has been around for quite a while, but its popularity has increased exponentially in the last few years. Teenage boys and jokesters don’t dominate esports as they have in past years. Many people worldwide take part in and watch esports events, with the faces of the industry becoming more diverse every year.

Europe hasn’t got a firm foothold in the esports betting industry yet. But, as more and more people are watching esports and taking it seriously, it could be the next big thing in 2021.

VR gaming

VR, or virtual reality, has revolutionized the world of gaming, allowing players to enter a whole new world in the comfort of their homes. A few casino sites offer VR tables, slots, and even entire floors that players can explore at their own will.

Unfortunately, VR gaming requires equipment that can be pricey. But, if you are looking to dive into a new world and visit a casino without leaving your living room, this is the perfect thing to try.

I-slots

Slots are, in many ways, a staple of an online casino. They are simple, quick, fun games that can make the casino and the player money. I-slots or interactive slots include many unique features and minor differences that distinguish them from the classic slots.

Interactive slot games follow a storyline that sets a pace for when you spin. There are also often oddsbonuser or special rounds that are more fun and interactive than bonus rounds in classic video slots.

Regulations

Regulations for online gambling in Norway have always been stringent to protect the citizens and control gambling issues. Currently, the gambling regulator of Norway is pushing for a reform of the gambling laws in the country.

They want to ensure more holistic control over the industry to curb gambling addictions and online scams. There will also be a reform of the games offered by state-controlled casinos as new laws are in direct conflict with laws that curbed “dangerous gambling habits” related to these games.

All in all, the Norwegian government is doing a lot to keep its citizens safe and curb issues in society.

Conclusion

Gambling has come a long way since its origins in ancient cultures, from the first brick and mortar casinos in the 16th century to whole game libraries available at the touch of a button. The future of online gambling is bright and might still surprise us.

