New head brewer at Stable Craft brings experience, open mind to job

Stable Craft Brewery at Hermitage Hill has a new head brewer – Eric Ahlberg, who comes to Stable Craft after 13 years at Blue Point Brewery in Long Island.

Ahlberg will manage all aspects of production brewing, including recipe formulation, quality assurance, brewery maintenance, and day to day production.

“Eric is extremely talented and well-known in the craft beer industry, with an impressive 15-year professional brewing background, most recently with Blue Point Brewery, and we are confident that our guests and locals will love what he brings to the table. I couldn’t be more excited about our future with Eric leading Brewing operations,” Stable Craft owner Craig Nargi said.

Ahlberg is already planning some new delicious brews that are easy to drink and also some big, flavored projects that will leave Stable Craft patrons amazed.

“I am really excited to be taking the lead at this award-winning brewery and wedding venue,” Ahlberg said. “Stable Craft Brewing is constantly evolving and growing and is on the verge of really making its mark on the craft beer world. I’m looking forward to being part of the team that helps to take them to the next level.”

Ahlberg’s philosophy is “you never know it all, so always keep an open mind. Anyone can teach you something new.”

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing.

For more information, call 540-490-2609.