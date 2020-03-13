New Dominion Bookshop event changes for March

New Dominion Bookshop is postponing all events for the month of March, except for book clubs.

Here are the following events that will be affected:

The Heart Is a Drowning Object Book Talk and Reading: Originally March 14, new date TBD

More Truly and More Strange Book Launch with Lisa Russ Spaar: Originally March 25, new date: September 9, 5-6 PM

Marva Barnett Book Launch: To Love Is to Act: Originally March 28, new date: May 9, 4-5 PM

Our Saturday Storytime will be canceled through April 5

The UVA MFA Reading Series will be canceled through April 5

