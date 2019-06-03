National Wildlife Federation Action Fund endorses State Sen. Emmett Hanger

The National Wildlife Federation Action Fund has endorsed State Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta) for his track record of leadership on protecting Virginia’s public lands and water quality, and safeguarding our natural resources for future generations.

A primary election for the Republican nomination in the 24th Senate District is set for Tuesday, June 11.

“Throughout his career, Virginia State Sen. Emmett Hanger has been an unwavering champion for Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation Action Fund. “From his leadership in supporting efforts to reduce pollution into local waterways to his work strengthening Virginia’s commitment to its public lands, Senator Hanger has shown his peers from both parties how to advance common-sense, collaborative conservation measures. His work to advance farmer-led conservation efforts has been essential to restoring the health of the Chesapeake Bay.

“Sen. Hanger is a Theodore Roosevelt Republican through and through, and the National Wildlife Federation Action Fund is proud to endorse his re-election.”

Over his past 23 years in office, Hanger has worked to protect funding for critical water quality projects and land preservation. His record reflects his willingness to work in a bipartisan fashion and he has stood up to repeated efforts to gut Virginia’s Land Preservation Tax Credit, which provides funding for projects that preserve wildlife habitat and improve water quality.

In 2019, in his role as co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee, Hanger secured $20 million for projects to improve local water quality and the Chesapeake Bay.

