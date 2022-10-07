Menu
national weather service sub freezing temperatures possible saturday night
Local

National Weather Service: Sub-freezing temperatures possible Saturday night

News Desk
Last updated:
(© besjunior – stock.adobe.com)

The National Weather Service has a freeze watch in effect from 12 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are possible.

The freeze watch is for Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to a severe weather alert from the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

NWS recommends people in the watch counties:

  • Protect tender plants from the cold
  • To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allow to drip slowly
  • Those with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them
  • Cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

