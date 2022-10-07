National Weather Service: Sub-freezing temperatures possible Saturday night

The National Weather Service has a freeze watch in effect from 12 a.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 are possible.

The freeze watch is for Augusta, Rockingham and Shenandoah counties.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, according to a severe weather alert from the National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington.

NWS recommends people in the watch counties: