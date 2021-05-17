NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia endorses Jennifer McClellan for governor

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC endorsed State Sen. Jennifer McClellan to become the next governor of Virginia in a Monday event at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond.

NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia PAC is the political action arm of NARAL, the Virginia chapter of the oldest abortion rights advocacy group in the United States.

McClellan and NARAL have worked together to safeguard Virginians’ access to reproductive health and abortion throughout McClellan’s 15 years in the General Assembly. In 2020, McClellan was awarded NARAL Virginia’s Legislator of the Year Award for her work passing the Reproductive Health Protection Act, making Virginia the first state in the South to proactively protect access to abortion care and reproductive health.

McClellan made history as the first pregnant delegate in Virginia history and has been a leader fighting for women’s health care and reproductive rights in the Virginia General Assembly for 16 sessions.

A fierce advocate for reproductive rights and access under Democratic control and Republican, McClellan chief-patroned the newly passed law to allow abortion coverage to be offered on the state health care exchange.

McClellan also fought to expand worker protections for pregnant women, passing the Pregnant Worker Fairness Act.

“NARAL’s endorsement is a huge sign of the momentum that will help our campaign make history this November,” McClellan said. “NARAL is one of the most significant progressive organizations in Virginia politics, and this endorsement sends a clear message to voters ahead of the June primary. I have the strongest record of expanding reproductive rights in the race for governor, and I will stand with NARAL to lead on reproductive health care as governor.

“As governor, I will make safeguarding reproductive health a top priority by enshrining reproductive freedom into the Virginia constitution to protect the right to choose for generations to come. We need more than a brick wall to protect reproductive freedom, we must remove barriers to access for too many women. I started that work 15 years ago in the legislature, and I’ll keep going as governor. ”

“NARAL Virginia is thrilled to throw our support behind a proven reproductive freedom champion and partner – Sen. Jennifer McClellan. She is a champion among a crowded field of champions. But what sets her apart is her deep commitment and narrow focus to ensuring reproductive freedom is a true reality for each and every Virginian. Senator McClellan is the right person to meet this important moment in our Commonwealth’s and nation’s history and we look forward to helping her win the Democratic nomination for governor,” NARAL Pro-Choice Virginia Executive Director Tarina Keene said.

