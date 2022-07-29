Monkeypox outbreak: Blue Ridge Health District releases survey to match people at high risk with vaccine
The Blue Ridge Health District has released a survey to gather information for people at high risk of exposure to monkeypox who are interested in getting a vaccination.
The form doesn’t guarantee you will get a vaccine but you will be added to a waiting list – and vaccinations will occur based on risk factors and available supply.
The survey is HIPAA compliant, and according the BRHD, your information will be protected. If you need assistance filling out this form, or have edits after submission, please contact BRHD at (434) 591-1960. BRHD asks you to only complete this survey once.
A monkeypox outbreak is occurring throughout the world, including the United States and the state of Virginia. To date, there have been 94 cases in Virginia with nearly 98 percent of cases were males.
High-risk categories include those reporting close physical contact with other people with monkeypox and/or gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men, according to the BRHD.
The risk to the general public is considered low at this time, and according to the BRHD, widespread vaccination against monkeypox is not recommended.
Vaccination is recommended for adults (18 years of age or older) who meet any of the following criteria:
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (e.g. more than 1) or anonymous sexual partners within the last 14 days
- Transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men and have had multiple (e.g. more than 1) or anonymous sexual partners within the last 14 days
- Sex workers (of any orientation or gender) within the last 14 days
- Staff (of any orientation or gender) who worked at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g. bathhouses, sex clubs) within the last 14 days
- Persons (of any orientation or gender) who attend sex-on-premises venues (e.g. bathhouses, sex clubs) within the last 14 days.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has a limited amount of the two vaccines recommended for the prevention of monkeypox. The vaccines are free to Virginians regardless of immigration status.
