Medical Center Hour features state COVID-19 vax coordinator

The Medical Center Hour program for Wednesday will feature Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments, the COVID-19 vaccination coordinator for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Also joining will be Max A. Luna, MD, associate professor, cardiovascular medicine, and director of the UVA Latino Health Initiative.

The event will be presented live in the Pinn Hall Conference Center Auditorium and on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/82231534062.

Medical Center Hour is free of charge and open to the public.

For more information, see Center for Health Humanities and Ethics: med.virginia.edu/biomedical-ethics/medical-center-hour.

Watch Medical Center Hour recordings at www.youtube.com/user/UVAMCH.