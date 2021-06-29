McEachin secures community project funding for broadband expansion in Charles City County

Published Tuesday, Jun. 29, 2021, 8:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) has secured the inclusion of $2,643,508 for broadband expansion in Charles City County in the 2022 House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies bill.

The funding will help ensure nearly 100 percent of Charles City County residents will have access to high-speed broadband internet.

“It is my honor to fight for the Fourth Congressional District of Virginia in Congress, and I am proud to have secured this much-needed funding for broadband expansion in Charles City County. Broadband is, frankly, a necessity in 21st century America. Unfortunately, too many residents of Charles City County face a severe lack of access to the high-speed information highway,” McEachin said. “Broadband access is crucial to our students and workers’ success, for new employment opportunities, telehealth medicine, and so much more. This funding will provide important resources to Charles City County and aid in the expansion and revitalization of broadband in the region. I will continue advocating for additional federal funding to make our community stronger.”

“Dependable high-speed internet access is necessary to sustain growing and thriving communities” said Michelle Johnson, Charles City County administrator. “This grant will help ensure that all county residents have access to the technology needed to support everyday activities of life.”

“On behalf of Charles City County District 3 residents, as well as the Board of Supervisors, I would like to thank Congressman McEachin for prioritizing our community for broadband access completion,” said District 3 Representative Byron Adkins Sr. “With this grant, many more members of the Charles City Community will be able to participate fully in activities that many take for granted, such as online educational opportunities, online banking, and even church.”

McEachin submitted several Community Project Funding requests to the Appropriations Committee. Information on the status of additional requests will be announced in the coming days.

The inclusion of this funding in the Appropriations Committee draft bill is the first step in the funding process. McEachin will continue to fight for this funding as the bill moves to the full Appropriations Committee, consideration on the House Floor, and negotiations with the Senate.