McEachin announces 2019 Congressional App Challenge winner

Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, 6:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the winner of the Fourth District 2019 Congressional App Challenge – Amayr Babar, Ali Houssain Sareini, and Pete Ngwa, all seniors at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake, won with their application “KAMI.”

“I am so proud of Amayr, Ali, and Pete for their hard work to create an app that not only helps patients with Alzheimer’s, but also eases the workload of nurses and other healthcare professionals,” said McEachin. “I know that these students have a bright future ahead of them with such dedication to computer science.”

“As leaders, innovators, and visionaries, we strive to utilize our passion for app development to bring groundbreaking mobile solutions to the medical field. KAMI validates that the symbiosis between medicine and software is the future of healthcare, and we plan to be at the forefront of innovation to provide available and cost-effective healthcare within an ever-growing digital age,” said Babar, Sareini, and Ngwa.

The Congressional App Challenge is the most prestigious competition that acknowledges students for their command of computer science.

The students will represent the Fourth District at the federal level, and will have the opportunity to demo their app at the United States Capitol in 2020.

Related