Match savings program gives hope to home, small business owners

Published Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Individual Development Account is a match savings program sponsored by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development that helps qualifying individuals to save money toward purchasing a home, or starting or expanding a business.

For every dollar saved, the VIDA program matches that dollar by $8. Eligible participants can save up to $500 with a maximum match of $4000, totaling $4500.

Staunton Creative Community Fund manages VIDA accounts for the Shenandoah Valley and is eager to see more qualifying residents take advantage of the program.

“This program is an amazing opportunity to take that next step. We are eager to help our community members to access the opportunities that are available to them as aspiring home and business owners,” said Rachel Haddad, program and development director at SCCF.

To learn more or find out if you qualify, contact Haddad at (540)213-0333, rachel@stauntonfund.org.

Staunton Creative Community Fund is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that equips entrepreneurs in the Shenandoah Valley with the tools needed to be empowered in their entrepreneurial journey.

For more information visit www.stauntonfund.org or contact Debbie Irwin, Executive Director, at (540) 213-0333, Debbie@stauntonfund.org.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”