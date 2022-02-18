Man sought in connection with armed bank robbery in Weyers Cave
Authorities are searching for a suspect in a Thursday afternoon armed robbery of a bank in Weyers Cave.
Employees at the United Bank on Franklin Street in Weyers Cave hit the hold-up alarm at 4:51 p.m., alerting authorities to the scene.
Augusta County sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport were on location eight minutes later, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect reportedly entered the bank at 4:48 p.m, displaying a snub-nose revolver and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, he fled the bank a minute later.
There were three bank employees working at the time of the robbery; none were harmed during the event.
The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, 5’0” to 5’6”, medium build.
He was wearing sunglasses, a silver facemask, a blue shirt and a silver hoodie-style jacket.
If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.