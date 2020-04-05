Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Week of April 6-10

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

District-wide activities:

Crews will perform various maintenance activities throughout the district. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge & guardrail maintenance, brush cutting, tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Amherst County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Appomattox County:

Route 60 – Crew will make surface repairs.

Route 636 – Crew will boom axe.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Buckingham County:

Please note districtwide activities above.

Campbell County:

Route 29 at 24 – Crew will work signs.

Route 29- Shoulder widening, rumble strip installation to begin in early April. Comp. Nov 2020.

Route 29 Bus., Altavista –Closed w/detour during bridge replacement. Est. comp. May 2021.

Route 29 Bus @ 1466 – Construction of right turn lane. Completion – August 21, 2020.

Route 460 Bus @ 739 & 1520 – Crew will work on signals.

Route 460 E (LU to Odd Fellows Rd Ramp) – Crew will make slope repairs.

Route 501 (607-655) – Shoulder widening to begin and complete by October 9, 2020.

Route 501 (Rustburg to Lynchburg CL) – Crew will make shoulder repairs.

Route 607 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 622 – Reconstruction & bridge over Flat Creek. Delays possible. Est. comp. Sept. 2021.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Charlotte County:

Routes 615 & 656 – Crew will work ditches.

Route 619 –Mainline pipe installation may result in delays.

Route 652, Craftons Gate AHQ – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Cumberland County:

Route 45 – Contractor will undertake debris removal on structure.

Routes 635 & 653 – Crew will perform Rural Rustic work.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Halifax County:

Route 119, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will clean ditches.

Route 501, Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe.

Route 683 (680-685) – Closed for bridge replacement. Detour 683, VA 360 & 680. Est. comp. – 8/20.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Lynchburg:

Odd Fellows Road –Temporary lane closures possible during completion of project.

Nelson County:

Route 29/151 intersection – Crew will perform sign work.

Route 151 (Piney River area – 56 W) – Crew will work shoulders and ditches.

Route 620 – Closed for bridge repairs – May 18-July 10, 2020. Temp alternate access available.

Route 628/794 – Crew will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 655 – Crew will boom axe.

Route 678/676 – Crew will ditch.

Routes 632 and 748 – Crew will patch surfaces.

Route 655 – Patching on bridge. Be alert.

Routes 676 & 678 – Crew will ditch.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29 N over NS Rail-Left lane closed for repairs; 11’ right lane.

Route 29 N over Banister River – Single lane on bridge. Signs and other traffic control in use.

Route 40 over Pigg River – Construct temp.bridge. 45 mph,, flagging. Comp. structure- summer 2020.

Route 58 E and W (Danville CL to Henry Co line) – Long line paint operations. Delays possible.

Route 58 @ Route 311 – Turn lane construction will take place. Comp. 12/18/2020.

Route 604 (920 – 761) – Closed for pipe replacement 4/6 – 4/20. Detouring using Rt 761.

Route 715 – Closed to through traffic for pipe replacement. Est. comp. July 30, 2020. Detour in place.

Route 730 over Sandy Creek – Bridge and approach work. Completion October 16, 2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

Prince Edward County:

Routes 360 and 460 – Crew will boom axe and cut behind guardrail.

Route 460 intersection @ Route 307 – Intersection reconstruction to begin. Comp. 11/20/2020.

Route 622 (360-624) – Closed for bridge, approach work over NSRR. Detour via 622 to 360 to 360B/460E to 724 and 624 back to 622. Est. comp. September 2020.

Please note districtwide activities above.

