Loopring and HUH token: Cryptocurrencies that maximize a $1000 investment

Published Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, 10:17 am

Loopring, at the time of writing, sits at a market price of $1.30 after seeing a sharp increase in value in recent days. While not at its peak, this is a very impressive appreciation from its price of around $0.40 on the 27th of October. HUH token is yet to enter the cryptocurrency market but will be announcing a launch date on Thursday the 4th of November.

Once on the market, HUH Token has aims to break into the top 20 list for trade volume. Which if successful, could result in some of the largest returns that investors have seen since the recent acceleration of Shiba Inu’s token price. The Loopring spike has drawn the attention of many investors that want to benefit from these large returns. There have been multiple rumours about potential partnerships with large companies, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Regardless of the potential partnerships, Loopring has shown excellent growth and this is what you could have received if you invested $1000 into Loopring before the price spike. Using your $1000 to buy just over 2500 Loopring tokens at a price of $0.3889, would have made you approximately $3500. This is using the assumption that you could perfectly time the market with your purchase and sale, although unlikely, it is a good evaluation tool to see the potential of different cryptocurrencies.

Depending on if HUH Token can reach their goal of becoming a top 20 cryptocurrency by trade volume, it will be one of the factors that would allow them to exceed returns that Loopring have produced recently. It would be feasible for HUH Token to transform your $1000 into tens of thousands, using the benefits that they have shared with the public.

HUH Token has introduced a dual cryptocurrency distribution system, producing both HUH Token and BNB (Binance). This is unique and a welcome quality for investors as they can start to spread the risk of their portfolios across different currencies. In addition to spreading risk, they could also double the returns, if both cryptocurrencies start to appreciate in value then a potential investor would receive returns on both currencies.

To receive BNB you can refer other people to HUH Token using a unique referral code. You receive this code when you link a wallet made on Trustwallet or MetaMask to the HUH Token website. Then if someone you refer uses your code you will receive 10% of that initial investment as BNB, there is also no limit to the number of people you can refer. Which in theory means you could continuously do this over and over again.

Loopring was audited by Least Authority, which have recently hit their 100-audit milestone. Encouraging investors to trust in the token. There have been many cryptocurrencies that have tricked the masses out of a sizable amount of money, putting more importance on the public’s ability to trust projects that they are investing in. HUH Token is currently being audited by Certik who claim to have over 250 audits under their belt, as a newcomer this is a wise move. This will ensure potential investors that they have one of the best security companies examining HUH Token.

Which token will result in a higher profit margin? HUH Token and Loopring will compete for a foothold in the market and attempt to retain a decent amount of market share. Loopring has had a superb few days. HUH Token has excellent features and the ambition to reach the top currencies on the cryptocurrency market in a short amount of time. The competition for these two currencies will be well and truly underway once HUH Token announces its release date on Thursday.

Story by Tim Paine

