Fairfax County: Two dead in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:17 a.m. Sunday morning on Interstate 95 northbound at the exit to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) in Fairfax County.

Per VSP, a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed went off of the road and struck approximately 75 feet of guardrail before striking a tree and going 50 feet down an embankment and catching fire.

Bystanders were able to rescue a passenger from the vehicle. The passenger was transported to an area hospital. The driver of the vehicle, as well as a second passenger died at the scene.

Their names were not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

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