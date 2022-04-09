Longwood win a nail-biter at High Point

Longwood defeated the High Point Panthers 3-2 on Friday to continue its hot streak in conference play. The Lancers’ 6-1 start in conference play is the best start in program history since joining the Big South in 2012.

Andrew Potojecki (6-1) continues to pitch in dominant fashion. Poto went seven innings and allowed just three hits and no earned runs while he struck out four. This start marks the redshirt sophomore’s fifth straight start where he’s allowed less than three runs, and his fifth where he’s allowed one or less.

“Andrew continues to be a dog,” said head coach Chad Oxendine. “Once again he gave us an opportunity on Friday night. His compete level is off the charts.”

Hayden Harris led the game off with a solo home run in the top of the first to give Longwood the 1-0 lead.

The next six innings were scoreless for both sides as both starting pitchers got into a groove and turned the game into a pitcher’s duel.

The Lancers added two insurance runs in the top of the eighth inning. Drayven Kowalski ripped a single to right center and Keondre Shelton followed up with a base on balls to put two runners on base. Michael Dolberry then reached on a bunt single to load the bases. Michael Peterson singled in Kowalski and Shelton to give Longwood the 3-0 lead.

The Panthers were not going to go down easily, as the first three batters in the bottom of the ninth reached in different ways, to make it a one run ball game with nobody out and a runner on third. Sean Gibbons then came into the game and worked his way out of the jam to continue his impressive stretch that goes back into early March and get his second save of the season.

High Point’s Carter Shepard (2-4) started on the mound for the Panthers and had a quality start. Shepard went seven innings and surrendered three runs on three hits and struck out eight.

“High Point’s starter tonight was very good,” further explained Oxendine on what went into the teams sixth conference win. “Our guys grinded through their at bats and we were fortunate to push a couple across. What a game!”

The Lancers return to action tomorrow at 6 p.m. with a chance to clinch their third straight Big South series.

