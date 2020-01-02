Local author Chris Lassiter releases free daily devotional eBook

To usher in the new year, Christian author Chris Lassiter recently published a free 31-day daily devotional eBook on his website chrislassiter.net.

A former News Leader sports reporter and faith and culture freelance reporter for VIBE, hiphopdx.com, Rapzilla, Jam The Hype and other publications, Lassiter thought the January timing was important.

“That’s the time when most people make goals like ‘I want to read my Bible more consistently,’” Lassiter said. “And I also have goals for myself, and one of those goals was to have this out for when people start pursuing their own resolutions.”

Lassiter started writing the devotional book in September, challenging himself to write one page a day for the month. Although he was able to successfully complete the 30-day writing challenge, Lassiter didn’t do any editing or marketing for the project, giving precedence to other writing endeavors.

“I love writing books, but it’s a long process,” said Lassiter, who is working on a new children’s book and fiction book. “My last actual published book was three years ago, and I wanted to work on a project that I could turn around quickly.”

Watch the promo video here: fbwat.ch/1Ayv1QYgOmpMqsmq

The eBook can be downloaded at: www.chrislassiter.net/2019/free-book/

