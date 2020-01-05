Liberty wins another one on the road in ASUN

Liberty improved to 2-0 in the ASUN with a 65-38 win over NJIT 65-38 on Saturday.

The Flames improved to 16-1 as they held NJIT to a season-low 38 points.

A 13-0 Liberty run helped the Flames jump out to a 17-11 lead. Liberty would then hold NJIT scoreless for the last 4:57 of the first half to go into the break with a 29-18 lead.

In the second half, Liberty was lethal from the three-point range, shooting 75 percent in the first 10 minutes of the half, jumping out to a 51-26 lead midway through the second half.

Liberty would continue to frustrate NJIT on offense throughout the entire game, holding the Highlanders to just 23.5 percent (12-of-51), the lowest percentage Liberty has allowed to a Division I opponent this season.

“Coming out of the first timeout of the game, I thought we really imposed our defensive will and get the victory,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “We had a great turnout, Flames Nation was terrific and I say this will all humility that our guys deserve a following because they are such good representatives of our university.”

