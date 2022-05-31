Lee County man sentenced to 90 months in prison for meth, gun crimes

A Jonesville man arrested in Lee County for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute was sentenced last week to 90 months in federal prison on federal drug distribution and weapons charges.

Aaron Matthew Mosley, 40, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, on Aug. 12, 2021, a Virginia state trooper discovered Mosley slumped over in the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on the side of the road with the engine running. In the course of conducting a well-being check, the trooper observed marijuana in the center console and a 9mm pistol within arm’s reach of Mosley.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and subsequently alerted to the side of his truck bed where a .223 rifle, brass knuckles, a magnetic case with various pills and controlled substances, digital scales, $660 in U.S. currency, and approximately 23 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine were recovered.

A check of Mosley’s records showed he had been recently arrested in Lee County for possession of approximately 15 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine but was released on bond while wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet. In addition, court documents revealed that cooperating informants had made several purchases of methamphetamine from Mosley in the months preceding his initial arrest.

