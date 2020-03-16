Landes announces Augusta County Courthouse access limitations

Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes today announced that per a Circuit Court Order issued on Friday, March 13, access to the Augusta County Courthouse will be limited.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who provide security at the Courthouse, will be screening individuals entering the Courthouse.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court and the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office want to do everything we can to protect the public who need to do business at, and our staff who work at the Augusta County Courthouse,” Landes said. “For those who do not need to enter the Courthouse we encourage citizens to go online to access services where possible.”

Beginning today sheriff’s deputies will be asking visitors if they have traveled overseas in the past 30 days, do they currently have or recently have they had a fever, are they currently feeling ill, and have they been ill in the past 21 days. If you answer yes to any of these questions, you will be asked not to enter the Courthouse, but to complete a short form regarding your request, and the proper staff person will contact you by telephone or email.

More information about the online services available for the public at the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuitcourt-clerk.

The Clerk serves as the recorder of deeds, probate judge, issues marriage licenses and is the official court administrator for all civil and criminal cases. The Clerk creates and maintains all court files and records, prepares court orders and jury lists, contacts jurors and issues summons and court processes.

