Kate Flannery, Meredith from “The Office,” to visit Harbor Park next week

Kate Flannery – who played Meredith Palmer in “The Office” as the promiscuous representative that’s employed at Dunder Mifflin working in supplier relations – will be at Harbor Park on Tuesday, June 28th.

The Norfolk Tides will celebrate all things “The Office” on Tuesday, June 28th, with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. vs. Gwinnett. That evening, fans will have four different opportunities to meet Kate Flannery and get their photos taken:

There will be two special VIP PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE events, one from 5:00 pm to 5:45 pm in Suites PR2 & PR3, and another from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on the 1st Base Patio. Each VIP PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE event will only host 50 guests and will include a reserved box seat ticket and all-you-can-eat food. The food menu will include hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, potato salad, cookies, water, and Pepsi products. The all-you-can-eat food is available for a full hour during each event, 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm respectively.

The actress will meet and greet the VIP guests during the VIP PARTY PLANNING COMMITTEE event which will include a photo and autograph opportunities. VIP Party Planning Committee guests who enjoy the PR2 and PR3 suites can choose to remain there for the remainder of the evening or sit in their ticketed seat closer to the action on the field. VIP Party Planning Committee guests who enjoy the 1st Base Patio can remain on the Patio for the remainder of the evening or sit in their ticketed seat which will be located in the reserved upper deck section next to the patio. Each individual Party Planning Committee Package is $90. If you purchase a VIP Patio Party Panning Committee ticket, your name will be entered in a drawing to win a photograph signed by Creed Bratton, who played Creed on The Office!

There will be an EXPRESS PHOTO PASS available that will move fans into a faster line to get their photos taken with the actor on the concourse. The Express Photo Pass will include a box seat ticket and an express photo pass for a photo with Meredith during the Tuesday, June 28th game. The Express Photo Pass package will also include a $10 Outback Steakhouse gift certificate (card). There is a limit of 50 Express Photo Passes available, with an individual Express Photo Pass available for $50.

Fans can pay $35 for a Photo Voucher Ticket that includes a box seat ticket and a guaranteed spot in line to get their photo taken with the actor. These Photo Voucher Tickets will be limited to 150 for the June 28th game and must be purchased in advance. Each person who would like a photo with Meredith will need their own Photo Voucher Ticket.

Fans can pay $20 to get their photo taken with the actor at the June 28th game. The Harbor Park concourse is expected to be very busy this evening, and every effort will be made to get as many fans through the photo line as possible. However, the Tides cannot guarantee that every fan in attendance will get their photo taken with the actor. Fans will only be charged the $20 if they get their photo taken. Fans who chose this option for the June 28th game should arrive early and stop by the third base concourse to get a Photo Standby Voucher. The Photo Standby Voucher will feature a letter. This voucher is intended to prevent fans from having to wait in line. Once you receive your Photo Standby Voucher, you can enjoy the game, grab a hot dog and a beer, etc. When the letter on your voucher is called, you will report to the 3rd base concourse to begin the photo process.

Office Night ticket options are currently available by calling 757-622-2222 Ext. 101 or Ext. 115, they can also be purchased online or at the Harbor Park box office. Promotion game dates are subject to change.

Season tickets and group opportunities are currently available for the 2022 season. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park offices, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.