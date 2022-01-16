Kate Collins Middle School installs book vending machine

Published Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, 10:02 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Kate Collins Middle School Media Specialist Karen Sellers and teacher Erin Hagedorn recently partnered together to provide middle school students with a unique opportunity to access books.

Through a Donors Choose Grant in cooperation with Sonic Drive-In, Sellers and Hagedorn acquired an Inchy the Bookworm Book Vending Machine.

“Our goal is to promote literacy and get students excited about reading. Our students have growing excitement for it,” Sellers said.

At KCMS, students have the opportunity to earn tickets in every classroom for being respectful, responsible and involved. Students with a high number of tickets are then granted a Golden Token, which can be used in the book vending machine to choose a book that they can keep.

So far, over 50 KCMS students have been awarded free books. Inside the vending machine, the students will find a variety of books at different reading levels. The vending machine also includes a diverse selection of both fiction and non-fiction books.

To purchase books, Hagedorn and Sellers used grant money from The Charitable Grant Foundation and the Dollar General Foundation. Moving forward, to keep the vending machine stocked, Sellers and Hagedorn plan to ask for donations of new books, as well as continue to apply for grant money.

Their goal is to recognize generous donors by adding their names to plaque that will be located on the machine.