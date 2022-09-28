Menu
Sports

Jumbo Shrimp defeat Tides, 6-2: Navy Town Showdown comes down to final day of season

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Norfolk TidesThe Norfolk Tides (74-75) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (79-69), 6-2, on Tuesday at Harbor Park.

That evens the season series at 10-10 between the two teams. The winner of tomorrow’s game will be declared winner of the Navy Town Showdown and will be awarded the Ship Bell Trophy.

Jacksonville took the lead right in the top of the first, starting with Avisail Garcia hitting an RBI single. Norfolk wouldn’t score until the fourth inning, where Tyler Nevin tied the game up on an RBI single himself. Yusniel Diaz would knock in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1, Tides.

That would be the only lead Norfolk would have in the game. Ray-Patrick Didder tied the game back up for the Jumbo Shrimp in the fifth on on an RBI single. The Tides would leave starter Drew Rom in too long, as he walked three straight batters to start the seventh inning. When Anthony Castro relieved him, he immediately gave up a two-run single to Bryson Brigman. Two more runs scored in the inning when Jesus Sanchez hit an automatic double to put the final score at 6-2.

The final game of the season is set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. RHP Chris Vallimont (6-6, 5.32) is set to go for the Tides, while RHP Josh Lindgren (3-3, 5.20) will throw for Jacksonville.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

