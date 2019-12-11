Joe Biden widens lead in Democratic race in latest Quinnipiac poll

Joe Biden has a double-digit lead in the Democratic presidential race, and Donald Trump is gaining in the hypothetical matchups for next November.

This from the latest Quinnipiac University poll, which has Biden at 29 percent among Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents.

Bernie Sanders is at 17 percent, with Elizabeth Warren at 15 percent and Pete Buttigieg at 9 percent.

Michael Bloomberg, a late entrant to the party nomination race, is at just 5 percent.

Biden gained five points from the latest Quinnipiac poll, back on Nov. 26, while Buttigieg has dropped seven points from his 16 percent showing in that one.

Sanders had been fourth in the Democratic field on Nov. 26, at 13 percent. Warren had been at 14 percent, after leading the race for most of the summer.

“This is the first time Biden has had a double-digit lead since August, and Sanders’ best number since June. While Warren’s numbers seem to have stabilized, Buttigieg’s numbers have dipped,” Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said.

If the general election for president were being held today, 51 percent of registered voters say they would vote for Joe Biden, while 42 percent say they would vote for President Trump.

When Trump is matched against other Democratic contenders the race remains in single digits:

Bernie Sanders gets 51 percent, while Trump has 43 percent

Elizabeth Warren receives 50 percent and Trump gets 43 percent

Michael Bloomberg gets 48 percent to Trump’s 42 percent

Pete Buttigieg has 48 percent, while Trump receives 43 percent

Amy Klobuchar receives 47 percent, while Trump has 43 percent

This compares to an Oct. 8 poll, in which Biden beat Trump 51 – 40 percent, Sanders led Trump 49 – 42 percent, and Warren won against Trump 49 – 41 percent.

At this point in the 2016 election cycle, a Dec. 2, 2015 Quinnipiac University national poll found that 47 percent of voters said that they would vote for the eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, while 41 percent said that they would vote for Trump, the eventual Republican nominee.

