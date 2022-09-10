JMU cruises to 2-0 start, crushing Norfolk State, 63-7
You couldn’t ask for a better start to life in the FBS if you’re a JMU football fan.
The Dukes moved to 2-0 on Saturday, pounding FCS-school Norfolk State 63-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
JMU has scored 107 points in two games this season, allowing just 14 total with the wins over the Spartans and Middle Tennessee State.
The Dukes led 21-0 after the first quarter on Saturday and held Norfolk State quarterback Otto Kuhns to just nine completions. The running game of the Spartans recorded just four total yards, and they finished 1-for-11 on third down with two turnovers.
For the Dukes, it was more of the same. They finished with 462 yards of total offense as quarterback Todd Centeio went 12-for-17 for 165 yards and three touchdowns. The Colorado State transfer tied a school record with six passing touchdowns a week ago.
Percy Agyei-Obese finished with two rushing scores and 88 yards on 12 carries, and five different players scored rushing touchdowns on the day.
It was an emotional game for head coach Curt Cignetti, who lost his father over the weekend. Frank Cignetti Sr. was the head coach at West Virginia from 1976-79, later coaching IUP from 1986-2005. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.
As for what’s next, the Dukes are idle next week before a massive text on the road at Appalachian State on Sept. 24. The Mountaineers almost beat North Carolina in week one and they pulled off a shocker on Saturday, winning at No. 6 Texas A&M, 17-14.