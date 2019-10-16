JMU among 13 to win CAEP honor in education

The JMU College of Education is among 13 providers from nine states and Puerto Rico to receive recognition for its leadership and commitment to continuous improvement of preparing educators.

The recipients of the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition for Continuous Improvement, awarded by the Council for Accreditation of Educator Preparation, provided evidence and data trends to achieve accreditation with no stipulations or areas for improvement.

According to CAEP, providers selected for recognition advance equity and excellence in educator preparation through purposeful use of self-study procedures and evidence-based reporting that assure quality and support continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 learning.

“This first class to receive the Murray Recognition represent the diversity and innovation that comes with CAEP accreditation. Small, large, public, private, faith-based and historically minority serving,” said CAEP President Chris Koch. “These recipients reflect the creativity that CAEP affords in achieving excellence, by meeting the standards in a variety of ways, for the diverse populations they serve.”

Currently, more than 800 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP Accreditation system, including many previously accredited through former standards. CAEP is the only educator preparation provider recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

