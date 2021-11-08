Jason Williford: Glue guys, D, scouting reports on the ‘Hoos

Jason Williford was the glue guy for his early ‘90s Virginia teams, the guy who would take a charge, the toughest defensive assignment, knock down the jumper when needed, but was at his best doing just whatever needed to be done.

So, Jason, who’s the Jason Williford for the 2021-2022 ‘Hoos?

“We’re still trying to find that guy,” Williford said in an interview for “The Jerry Ratcliffe Show” podcast over the weekend.

Pressed for an answer, he settled on the two players who will split time at the five – Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro.

“Just, you know, they’ll score opportunistically, but they’re going to screen, they’re going to give of their body, defend. You know, it’s probably those two,” Williford said. “Now, you’re going to have to score a little more in that in that role than both Isaiah (Wilkins) and I ever did. But as far as glue guys, being able to do two little things, I right now, I will say it’s both of those bigs.”

Wilkins is new to the Virginia staff, coming back home after spending some time playing professionally in Europe.

Which means the coaching staff has more glue guys right now than it has to put on the court.

And more defensive stoppers.

“I wish we had another De’Andre (Hunter) in the worst way. He’s doing well at the next level. I think that’s one thing that we’re missing,” Williford said. “We’re going to have to do that by committee. But I think the way the game is moving, having a guy like that is uber-important. I think we’ve got that coming in. I’m not at liberty to discuss all of those names just yet. They haven’t signed, but we’re excited about the future moving forward.

“Hopefully, (Kody) Stattman and Igor (Milicic) and (Taine) Murray, those guys, you know, it’s that tweener, that tweener forward spot where, you know, six-five to six-eight, and can you guard multiple positions, play multiple spots. Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy both did it, they moved between the four was five. We’re going to do it by committee, but we will love another De’Andre, and if there’s anybody out there that is listening to this show, and they know of any by, please pass that information on to me, OK?”

So, glue guys have to emerge, defensive stoppers will be by committee.

“I’ve said this repeatedly this this offseason. We’re a work in progress,” Williford said. “We’ve got a lot of new pieces, guys with different responsibilities than they’ve had in the past. Our most experienced guys are two guards, Kihei (Clark) and Reece Beekman. I think we know what we’re going to get with those guys. Obviously. Kihei has played in big games and shown up in big moments for us, and Reece got a ton of experience last year. We’re looking for big things from him. But you know, the one thing that has been glaring on the positive side in the scrimmages and in the preseason has been the kids are working hard. They’re tough. They’re playing hard. They’re getting at it. We’re getting everything out of them.”

The new faces include the first-years, Milicic, a 6’10” swingman, and Murray, a 6’5” guard, along with transfers Jayden Gardner, a 6’7” power forward, and Armaan Franklin, a 6’4” guard.

It can be hard for new guys to get acclimated in Tony Bennett’s system at the outset, because so much is asked of them.

“We’ve got guys that have to learn our defense. We’ve got guys that got to adjust to more responsibility. Kadin Shedrick, Francisco Caffaro, Kody Stattman, you know, all of those guys who are returners, Carson McCorkle, who may not have had as much playing time and experience as those guys have, to adjust to new roles. And then we were trying to get to two first-years up to speed, and the transfers up to speed and in our scheme. They’re working their butts off. But again, we are a work in progress,” Williford said. “We’re just trying to find our identity defensively, and then figure out who’s going to score for us, and I think the truth two transfers will be good for us in that regard. They’ve got a ton of experience. They know how to put the ball in the bucket. I think we can count on them to do that. It’s just, will they be consistent in doing that night in and night out?”

Scouting reports

On Armaan Franklin: “He’s bought shot-making ability. He can shoot it from three. He’s another guy that’s got very good feel, understanding of the game. You know, he’s working defensively the way we’re asking. But from an offensive standpoint, I expect him to take and make big shots for us, stretch the floor. He’s been good in that regard. You know, we were running him off screens, like we’ve done those guys in the past where, you know, he can catch and shoot. He’s actually been in some ball-screen situations for us, makes good decisions, good reads.

“Probably not as quick and as fast as both Reece and Kihei, but just a good, steady guy with the ball in his hands that can shoot him, and he’s got, again, he and Gardner have a ton of experience. I mean, you know that having played two years a Big Ten and three years of American basketball, those guys bring a ton of experience. And that’s the one thing that is evident, you know, they look like they’ve been out there before. And you take the two first-years, and you look, OK, they look like they’re first-years.”

On Jayden Gardner: “People would talk about his size and his height at this level, and he’s been that, he’s been undersized and that way all his life, and he’s figured out how to how to make it happen. And I don’t foresee that changing. He’s capable of putting the ball in the bucket, he can rebound, he’ll get to the free throw line, he’ll make free throws. Will his production be identical to what it was in ECU? We hope so. If he can do that, you know, I like our chances moving forward, as we progress during the season.

“What’s similar, you know, I’ve said, a lot like (Anthony) Gill, as far as facing the basket, his mid-post game, not a whole lot of three-pointers, just yet. I said he was a cross between Mike Scott and Gill, but not the same size, you know, just a few inches shorter than both of those guys. Mike developed the three later in his career, obviously at the next level, but Mike’s mid-post turn and face game was phenomenal. So was Gill’s. Both probably a little tad bit more explosive, you know, just getting off the ground. But Gardner’s got some, you know, he’s a crafty scorer, he’s got floaters and touch around the basket. And you know, he uses that big derriere to create space. So we like that.

“I’m a throwback. I like I like playing inside out. It’s funny you asked that question because, you know, we just the other day as a staff, we’re trying to put in stuff, just some options offensively, and everything Tony kept coming up with was for a jump shot. And I said, Coach, we’ve got to have something to throw the ball into the post. Let’s just, you know, we’ve got to do that, throw it in there. I know you forget about our big guys sometimes. But you know, I’m the big man advocate, you got throw it into us. So I’m a throwback.

“I like the fact that we can play inside out. And if they start having to, you know, come and maybe double him, that opens up driving lanes, that opens up opportunities for guys to shoot, open catch and shoot shots as opposed to contested jumpers. And I think those are different when you can get feet set, you know, open looks as opposed to having to create all the time. Those are different jump shots, and not having to always shoot on the move. So I’m a throwback to inside-out basketball. But I could be a dinosaur. The game’s changing, you know, but I like him. You know, he’ll bring a blue-collar, hard-nosed work ethic to what we’re about.

“You’re not going to always make shots at a high rate, so you better be able to create some stuff, and to paint touches, as another way of touching the paint. It’s not always dribble penetration. Just throw it in. So, you know, we’re excited about that. And again, he’s not too traditional. I mean, he’s more of a mid-post, turn and face, I see him maybe taking advantage of some guys in the non-conference, you know, but the bigger guys, he’ll face up and use some of it. He’s got quick feet for a guy his size. So he should be able to go by some dudes, you know, elbows and mid-posts.”

On Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman: “He’s worked really hard. I mean, the ball is going in. Again, it all bears out once we get in in the season, and he can continue to shoot as well as he has shot the ball this preseason, but I mean, he’s trying to get it off quicker now. He really worked on getting the ball off quicker, not that long, you know, dip and release, it just took forever for him sometimes to get that shot off, but he’s been good.

“With Reese, you know, he’s spent as much time on his shot as well. So again, shooting is all upstairs. You know, I played with Curtis Staples. I wouldn’t dare want my kid to shoot like Curtis Staples from a form standpoint. Don’t get me wrong. He could shoot the cover off the ball. But it was all it was all upstairs. He thought it was the best shooter ever. And he just worked, and I think that’s what shooting is. It’s mental as much as it is technique, but I mean, if you put the practice in and you think you can make shots, you know, it’ll go in, and you can’t get discouraged when you miss shots. I think for those guys, it’s just continuing to stay mentally confident in the shot and trust all the work that they put in.”

Specifically on Beekman: “He’s just finding success early, and just playing with a confidence and a swagger. Once he gets that, I know humility is one of our pillars, but he’s got to let that swag go a little bit, and once he realizes, Hey, I’m as good as anybody in this league, I think he, you know, I think he can take off.

“He’s very good with the ball, shifty, quick. He’s got a nice mid-range pull-up game. He’s just got to trust the hard work that he’s put into his shot, and when he gets opportunities, when he gets looks, he’s got to let it fly. But from an understanding of the game, feel for the game, you know, he’s got a chance, I mean, he can be one of the best we’ve coached, but he’s got to believe that.

On Kadin Shedrick: “He is a kid with a ton of potential. He just oozes with what the next level is all about – size, athleticism, wingspan, you know, you look at him, and now what he has to do is in his head, and in his mind, he’s got to know that, you know, I do belong, I’m good enough, and I’m ready for this, I’m ready, and it’s my time. I think once he gets that mental approach, you know, I think, that’s what we’re waiting, we’re waiting for that switch to turn on. In. I mean, he’s got a lot of stuff, you know, he’s got jump hooks, he can finish at the rim, block shots, run the floor, you know, our typical ball screen defense, you know, we like to be aggressive on those on those edges with our big guys, and he can do all of that. He’s got to be consistent. But I think he’s got it. He’s got to believe that. It’s his time to shine.”

On Igor Milicic and Taine Murray: “It’s all new to those guys. You come over from overseas, and it’s a different way of life. You’re in school, you’re taking classes, you’re having to adjust culturally and then try to try to catch up to the speed at a way to games played. It’s just a different game than overseas, a lot faster, a little more physical. In the stuff we do, the emphasis that we put on the small details defensively.

“They’re works in progress. Igor can shoot the ball, at six-nine, I think he may even be six-ten, can stretch the floor, shoot the ball, put it on the floor, get to the rim at times. Taine is as tough as they come. I’ve heard the comparison to Joe Harris, and he’s probably, size-wise and just mentality, he’s probably a lot like Joe as far as that toughness goes. He’ll stick his nose in there and do whatever we ask him. I wish he had Joe’s three-point shooting ability. He’s working to be more consistent in that area. But you talk about a hard-playing kid.

“Isaiah Wilkins, who’s now back with us, he was talking about how his head was spinning as a first-year. You know, the entire first year for him, everything was just so fast. And so, it’s neat. It gives you perspective, being able to hear a guy who ended up being pretty good for us, talk about what it was like as a first-year. And so I think we’ve got to, you know, temper some expectations in regards to those two. But understand that those two, long term, at some point are going to going to have to help us. We only got 10.”

Story by Chris Graham

