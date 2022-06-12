Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office seeks possibly endangered Smithfield woman

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 26-year-old Sierra Kaitlyn Beaver Payne.

Payne was last seen on June 6 by her mother around 11 p.m. leaving a driveway on Mill Swamp Road in Smithfield. She left in her 2019 silver lifted Dodge Ram truck with black rims & black side rails. There is also a Snapchat logo sticker on the back driver’s side window, and the vehicle has unknown KY tags.

Her personal belongings were discovered by her mom in a box left on the brick columns at the end of the driveway, along with an “end of life” note.

Payne is 5’3”, 220-225 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her inner elbow area above her wrist with the word “Live” & the “i” is a semicolon.

She struggles with mental health issues, and the family is very concerned for her well-being.

Payne could be anywhere in the Hampton, Smithfield, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Windsor or Carrollton areas.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office at (757)-357-2151, CASE# 2022-00975.

