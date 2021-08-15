Howdyshell re-elected to SVEC board of directors

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative members re-elected longtime board director Larry C. Howdyshell to highlight the organization’s 85th annual membership meeting on Thursday.

SVEC’s board and select staff gathered at the headquarters in Rockingham County for the telephone town hall-style event. More than 100 members registered to receive a call to participate. The cooperative met its quorum requirements for the business meeting through members who returned proxy cards or voted online for the director election.

SVEC corporate attorney Dale Davenport announced members re-elected Howdyshell to the board for the seat designated to Augusta/Highland counties. Of the 6,358 valid votes cast, Howdyshell received 56.8 percent of the tally, while candidate Shaun Mooney received 43.2 percent. Members voted online and by mail for several weeks leading up to an Aug. 9 deadline.

SVEC’s board does not vote proxies in relation to the election of its directors. The election results are tallied from individual member selections of a given candidate.

Out of 10 director seats, Howdyshell’s was the only one up for re-election in 2021. He will serve another four-year term, adding to a tenure that began in 1992.

The rest of the meeting provided members with customary business updates to include reports from Board Chair Dr. Conrad Helsley and President and CEO Greg Rogers, a question-and-answer session and the announcement of 12 winners for a $250 bill credit.

Helsley also surprised Davenport with a resolution from the board commending him for 29 years of service to co-op members. Davenport, who works at Hoover Penrod PLC in Harrisonburg, is retiring at the end of August.

An audio recording of the event is available at www.svec.coop.

Chartered in 1936, SVEC serves approximately 96,000 meters in the counties of Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Highland, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren and the City of Winchester in Virginia. Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative was the first electric cooperative chartered in Virginia. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. SVEC supports our armed services and veterans in employment opportunities.