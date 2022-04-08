How to support democracy during dangerous political times

Having arrived just as the pandemic was coming to an end, the situation in Ukraine has given rise to thousands of hours of commentary and millions of column inches on the fate of democracy. With world order and the globe’s security architecture seemingly in a state of flux, this is a time for democracies to come together and consider how to bolster and strengthen their position in the face of external threats. This article’s about what you can do to support liberal democracy as we know is as we live through dangerous political times.

Institutional support

The world possesses a litany of existing organizations that are built to support liberal democracies. While some may be in need of reform or revitalization, they’re still some of the pillars of the united democratic world – and institutions that deserve our full support. Some of these organizations include:

The UNand its associated branches, which have for decades maintained global peace and cooperation

The World Bank, IMF, and World Trade Organization, which build economic ties between nations and states.

Independent institutions that research and support democracy at home and abroad

Journalism outlets are fundamental for a healthy and vibrant democracy where every citizen is informed

Whether or not you’ve felt hostile towards these institutions in the past, this is the time to double down in support of a rules-based international order that has helped build peace and prosperity worldwide over the past six decades.

Research and reporting

Concentrating on information, it’s clear that democracies are vibrant precisely because of a free press and the freedom of speech and assembly that is written into the UN charter, as well as several constitutions around the world. Investigative reporting helps to expose corruption in democracies, while research helps us spot threats and issues that might develop into existential problems in the future.

A good example of an organization that provides both of these services is the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, based in Washington, DC. Committed to producing information that is in direct support of democracies around the world, this institution, among many others, is responsible for sharing the stories that matter the most to the global band of liberal democracies. Funding such organizations or partnering with them is a brilliant way to support the notion of democracy in the face of external and existential threats.

Voting and polling

As a citizen, you have a voice in the foreign policy of your government. It might be a small voice, but it’s one that is equal among many. And despite what you might think, politicians do listen to the masses when it comes to things like an appetite for war or an appetite for providing aid to a country in need. So whenever you have the chance to vote or to be polled for an opinion survey, it’s always worth throwing your hat into the ring and expressing yourself. You might find that you’re in good company, forming a majority view that is noticed and noted in government.

Moreover, voting is itself the most important personal decision that you can take in order to show that you live in a strong and vibrant democracy. A failure to vote will only show that there are some in society who see no point in the democratic system – who feel alienated and disappointed in their politicians across the board. While this might be true to some extent, voting is still an important expression of faith in a system that is currently under threat.

Aid and charity

Democracies are often considered liberal because they are tolerant of dissenting voices, and they are generally happy to provide support to those who are least well off in society. While on a federal or state level, this might mean paying some money in tax to support the needy, on the international level, it means giving to charity and aid organizations. We’re already seeing a huge volume of donations directed at Ukraine, for instance, which reads as an expression of solidarity with a fellow democracy.

When it comes to donating to a charity, it’s always important for you to do your research first. Some charities are straight-up scams, while others might support initiatives that you may not agree with. Once you’re happy that the charity you’ve selected is doing the work you’d like to see done, make a donation. Share the charity with your friends too, who can support democracy by also donating to help those in need on the international stage.

Demonstrations

In democracies, demonstrations are a normal part of political functioning. They allow the populace to express their distaste for a certain world event, or in a certain policy, without having to wait for an election cycle to come around. Some demonstrations, even entirely peaceful ones, are forceful enough to change the minds of the country’s leaders. So they’re well worth joining if you feel strongly or passionately about something.

It’s often said that violent demonstrations are a bad advert for democracy. That’s probably true, as it suggests disunity and a failure of the rule of law. So keep your protests non-violent when you can. Still, a demonstration with passionate and heartfelt chants and speeches doesn’t need to come across as a failing of democracy: they’re often merely watershed moments that allow democracies to progress where alternative political systems become bogged down in repression and reactionary politics.

Conversation

Finally, and to touch back upon your freedom of speech in a democracy, you should feel comfortable and confident expressing your views in today’s uncertain world. The speech itself is a powerful weapon, even if it’s only wielded around the family table at dinner time or in the bar after work. Every mind you’re able to change, or every issue you’re able to draw attention to can help slowly change the world.

So while it might seem like the simplest thing in the world, speaking to others about politics and foreign affairs is a great way of exercising your democratic right – and something the other citizens in other countries would cherish if they had that same right.

These methods will help you support democracy during a dangerous time on the international stage.

Story by James Daniels. Daniels is a freelance writer, business enthusiast, a bit of a tech buff, and an overall geek. He is also an avid reader, who can while away hours reading and knowing about the latest gadgets and tech, whilst offering views and opinions on these topics.

