High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a condition that affects millions of people in the United States. It is often called the “silent killer” because it can go undetected for years, causing damage to your heart and other organs with no apparent symptoms. Fortunately, there are many things you can do to control high blood pressure and prevent these health problems.

Get in shape

One of the most important things you can do to keep your blood pressure under control is fitness. Exercise helps reduce stress, lowers your blood pressure, and improves overall health. Aim to get at least 30 minutes of aerobic exercise five times a week.

It’s vital to get your heart rate up during this exercise, so try activities like jogging, biking, or swimming. These movements ensure that your heart is getting the workout it needs.

The best way to strengthen your heart involves a combination of aerobic exercise and strength training. Weight training helps keep your cardiovascular system healthy but can also help you lose weight or maintain a healthy weight, which is another crucial factor in controlling hypertension.

If you’re not used to exercising, start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of your workouts. If you have any health conditions or are taking medication, be sure to talk to your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Eat a healthy diet

Another critical factor in controlling high blood pressure is eating a healthy diet. A diet low in sodium and saturated fat is best for controlling blood pressure. Try to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and avoid processed foods and sugary drinks. Also, increase daily fluids, especially water, to help flush sodium from your body.

Be sure to follow your doctor’s instructions carefully, as an improper diet can make high blood pressure worse. Your doctor may also recommend specific dietary changes, such as reducing the amount of cholesterol and saturated fat in your diet or adding more potassium-rich foods to your diet. If you’re unsure where to start, ask your doctor or a dietitian for advice.

Reduce stress

Yes, this one is easier said than one. However, it’s a vital step. Uncontrolled stress can also lead to high blood pressure. Managing stress is key to keeping your blood pressure under control. There are many ways to do this, including relaxation techniques, exercise, and massage.

Focus on self-care to reduce stress. Make time for things you enjoy. Limit hours at the office to 40 and spend more time with family and friends. Take breaks during the day to relax and rejuvenate. If stress is a persistent problem, consider talking to a therapist about managing it better.

Another way people lower stress levels is by with natural calming plant extracts. Consumers are turning to CBD oil for high blood pressure to achieve this goal. Research shows the popular hemp extract may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties, which is why it’s a viable solution for high blood pressure patients.

Monitor your blood pressure

One of the best ways to keep your blood pressure under control is by regularly monitoring it. You can buy a blood pressure monitor at most pharmacies or online. You can also purchase a monitor that attaches to your smartphone to help you record the results to share. This step can help you and your doctor track your progress and make any necessary adjustments to your treatment plan.

Take your medicine

Compliance with medication is critical in preventing health problems down the road. If you’re prescribed medication to control your blood pressure, be sure to take it as directed. Sometimes, lifestyle changes alone may not be enough to bring your blood pressure under control. In this case, medication is necessary.

Don’t stop taking your medication without consulting your doctor first. Suddenly stopping your medicine can cause your blood pressure to spike and be dangerous.

Be sure to monitor your cholesterol and blood sugar levels as well. These are other vital factors in hypertension. If you find that your medication isn’t helping control your blood pressure, talk to your doctor about adjusting your treatment plan.

Add CBD to your daily routine

CBD oil is a rising star in the natural health community. Anecdotal evidence suggests the cannabinoid might help control blood pressure. Though research involving cardiovascular health is still in the early stages, researchers know the plant-based wellness compound has the potential to provide several benefits.

These advantages won’t prevent or reduce hypertension directly. But they do impact the body and improve health indirectly. For example, CBD oil may encourage sleep, promote a positive mood, and support the endocannabinoid system.

High blood pressure can be dangerous and lead to other health problems if left uncontrolled. However, there are many ways to control high blood pressure using lifestyle changes, dietary modifications, stress management techniques, and medication. If you’re struggling to keep your blood pressure down, talk to your doctor about adding CBD oil to your daily routine.

Story by Nick Sar