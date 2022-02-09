How to choose custom printed barricade covers

Barricades and covers are often used as practical tools to prevent accidents and injuries. Anytime you see a sign that says “Do Not Enter” or “Construction Area – Keep Out,” there’s a high chance that it has been installed with barricade covers to make sure the message gets across.

Businesses, agencies, and event companies need to choose the right type of steel barricade covers that will suit their needs.

If you are on the look for customization, it’s a must to read this post and learn more about what you need.

What are barricade covers?

According to reports, the crash barrier systems segment dominated the market in 2019 due to highway usage to eliminate the impact of vehicles at high speed.

Barricade covers are used in construction sites or events where it is vital to mark boundaries. They are usually seen along roadways and pedestrian areas where pedestrians need to be reminded that they shouldn’t enter a particular room area.

The barricade covers were first developed by DuPont Nylon, an American Chemical Corporation, in 1959. It was first used as a material for the car seat cover of Camaro and later on, discovered its purpose as a safety tool.

Barricade covers are made from durable, thick-walled vinyl specifically designed to be long-lasting even when exposed to outdoor elements such as rain or sun. The colors can be customized depending on the preference of the user.

How to find custom printed barricade covers?

When choosing the best steel barricade covers for your needs, you need to take into consideration several factors such as:

Check for barricade cover quality

Always go for a heavy-duty and thick-walled barricade cover. These types of covers are the ones that will last longer and still look great even after prolonged exposure to sun or rain.

You can take a peek at the seams to make sure it’s tight enough and won’t leave any gaps in the cover.

Printing process

Customization is a must to make sure you can have your brand or company name in the front of the barricade cover itself.

You must choose a printing process that will create a long-lasting imprint on the material and print quality that is exceptionally bright and vivid enough to be visible.

Choose the right color scheme for your needs

It’s best to choose colors related to your business or company to reflect your brand. For example, suppose you’re a construction agency specializing in building homes. It makes sense to use blue and yellow barricade covers because these two colors are often associated with home building companies.

Print quantity

Choosing the right amount of barricade covers to print is always crucial in any business. The correct number of prints will ensure that you can save more money while not wasting any product or brand image you put in it.

You don’t need an excess of these materials because they aren’t cheap when you choose a high volume of custom printed barricade covers. The more you have, the lower your production costs will be.

Choose a safe and secure shipping method

You must choose a shipping method that will allow you to receive your purchase as soon as possible without spending too much time or money on it. You can choose from ground, air, and overnight shipment options.

Print on quality paper for indoor use

Specific barricade covers can be printed using quality paper, while some require plastic sheeting to ensure the print will last even in harsh weather conditions.

Why do you need customized barricade covers?

Here are the following reasons why you need to have your customized barricade covers:

For better visibility

The bright colors of most barricade covers can be easily seen from a far distance. It makes sure that no one will accidentally enter the designated area because they couldn’t see the boundaries.

For safety reasons

People are aware that the bright colors of the barricade covers can help prevent accidents. It’s why most municipalities would usually advise people to use them in construction sites and other places where public safety is a priority.

For branding purposes

Barricade covers are an excellent way for any company or business to brand their product or services to potential customers. Having your company name and logo in front of these covers can make a world of difference in marketing and advertising.

For a more reliable investment

Having a custom printed barricade cover for your business is a more innovative and better way to make sure that you can save time, effort, and money when going about construction or other projects in the future.

For a diverse look

In the construction industry, several types of barricade covers can be used. There are at least seven different colors to choose from for customization and printing. You can have a mix of colors in your order for a more vibrant appearance.

Story by Darren Wilson