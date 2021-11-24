How the cleaner cities program will affect your business

The idea of a cleaner city and cities that are run and powered on cleaner greener energy alternatives and have less petroleum driven vehicles is reaching all parts of the country with specific regard to the West Coast. Whether a business owner manager or even a private homeowner you need to be aware of these changes and be able to plan and strategize around them. This article looks at the clean city initiatives that are sweeping across the country and show, how you can take advantage of these changes.

What are the clean city initiatives?

These initiatives are generally partnerships between other clean cities and the federal government so that those involved are supported to reduce petroleum usage and dependence on carbon-based fuels, specifically in built up, city areas.

The current green city initiative is about transport and vehicle fuel, but the long game is all about all fuels and all energy being used in built up areas. As we all begin to look at ways to reduce expenditure and use a greener energy alternative it is imperative to compare business energy costs and find the best tariff for your business.

Changes you need to make

Transport: no matter what business you are in, transport is essential for supply chain, deliveries and getting products and services to customers and clients and as such you will need to have vehicles that are allowed to do just this in the areas of your operation. With upcoming bans on all petroleum vehicles in inner cities, your business doesn’t want to be left in the cold and unable to move. Know the legislation and have the e-vehicles to suit.

Energy and office spaces: the amount and type of energy being used in office spaces needs to be both evaluated and adjusted to suite the trends and available green options. Inner city legislation will soon be amended in line with the clean cities initiative and will cover more than transport and fuel usage.

Consumables: from the type of pens and paper that is used to the ink, files and desks. There are a lot of materials, consumables and office furniture that are purchased and replaced on a regular basis. Ensure that these are in line with your green credentials and outlook. Less plastic and more recyclable resources are now the norm.

Opportunities through green business

Electric charging stations: with the rise of electric vehicles in city and suburban areas there has been a rise in required infrastructure. This has created opportunity for both the building as well as the maintenance and provision of fuel at these stations.

Green office spaces: no one wants to work in a space that is not energy efficient and part of the move towards cleaner greener city spaces.

Solar roofing: in areas where there is sufficient sunshine it has become popular to run your business using natural energy and cleaner power.

The fact that this is a movement towards cleaner and greener cities has become the norm across the globe. This in itself must be a sign for businesses to either change or to pick up the baton and look for opportunities in the changes.

