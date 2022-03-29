How are 4-blade ceiling fans better than 3-blade fans?

Ceiling fans have made a big difference in our lives and added to our comfort. They are used for cooling and circulating the air in the room. With technological advancements and innovations, people have started experimenting with ceiling fans. They have now become an integral part of our interior design and aesthetics. From fans with LED lights to fans with BLDC, we have come a long way. However, there has always been the debate around whether a 3-blade fan is ideal or a 4-blade fan. Today, we will burst the myths and help you decide which one you should go for.

What difference does the number of blades make?

The number of blades matters and can make a significant difference in the performance of the ceiling fan. The number of blades can have an impact on the performance and the noise level.

The fans with more blades are quieter. However, as the blades increase, the airflow becomes slower and they may circulate less air. You should keep these aspects in mind while buying a ceiling fan.

3 blade ceiling fan vs. 4 blade ceiling fan

Nowadays, we have ceiling fans that are equipped with modern technologies and can be controlled via remote control. Therefore, it is likely that you may notice much difference in the performance of any. A 3-blade ceiling fan is a classic fan in most Indian households. However, it is likely that the airflow may be less when the speed is high. They can be noisy and are more ideal for industrial or workplaces.

Now, You may assume that a four-blade ceiling fan may improve the overall aeration in the room. However, the reality is that more blades tend to make the air slower. A 4-blade ceiling fan is often suggested in rooms that are equipped with air conditioners. Now, let us go through the advantages and disadvantages of a 4-blade ceiling fan over a 3-blade ceiling fan.

Advantages of a 4-blade ceiling fan over a 3-blade ceiling fan

Silent Operation – If you compare both the fans, the 4-blade ceiling fans are more silent. The general rule is that the fans with more blades are quieter. Therefore, if you’re buying a fan for a study room or want it to be silent, you should go with a 4-blade ceiling fan.

Ideal with Air conditioners – They are ideal for rooms with air conditioners and will help in making the room cooler fast.

Stylish and Aesthetically Appealing – The 4-blade ceiling fans are more stylish and aesthetically appealing in comparison with the 3-blade ceiling fans.

Disadvantages of a 4-blade ceiling fan over a 3-blade ceiling fan

Expensive – Well, the prices increase with the number of blades. Therefore, you will have to pay more for a 4-blade ceiling fan in comparison with the 3-blade ceiling fan.

Heavier in weight – Four-blade fans are also heavier in weight than three-blade fans. Therefore, if you’re looking for a lightweight fan, you should go for a three-blade ceiling fan.

Aerodynamic – The three-blade ceiling fans maintain dynamic balance, whereas the motor in four-blade ceiling fans has more aerodynamic drag.

Well, both the fans have certain advantages and disadvantages. Therefore, you should choose a fan according to your requirements and needs.

Story by Deepali Maggo

