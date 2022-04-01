House votes to back legislation decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level

The U.S. House voted Friday to pass legislation that would remove marijuana from the federal schedule of controlled substances.

The MORE Act, which passed by a 220-204 vote, is a comprehensive marijuana reform package that would decriminalize marijuana on the federal level and permit states to regulate marijuana more effectively.

The legislation removes marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act and applies this retroactively to prior and pending convictions. It does not undermine the ability of states to apply their criminal laws to marijuana or to legalize and regulate marijuana.

The MORE Act also allows the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs to recommend

medical marijuana to veterans living with post-traumatic stress disorder and other qualifying conditions.

“I am also pleased to join colleagues from both sides of the aisle in supporting and voting for the MORE Act change our outdated marijuana laws and regulations. This historic reform package repairs the disproportionate harm that these archaic laws have caused on communities of color and allow states to regulate marijuana in a responsible and safe manner,” said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA-02), who voted in favor of the legislation.

