Horizons Edge hosting PUMA Ralph Sampson Invitational Basketball Tournament and Combine

The inaugural PUMA Ralph Sampson Invitational and Combine will host over 65 girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at Horizons Edge Sports Campus in Harrisonburg May 29-30.

Teams are expected to travel to the Edge from Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia.

“We are looking forward to a great weekend of basketball,” says Ray Ellington, general manager for Horizons Edge Sports Campus. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host so many teams. Our staff is working hard to get everything ready to make this a successful event.”

This tournament will feature six different brackets. They include 14u boys; 14u girls; 16u boys; 16u girls; 18u boys; and 18u girls. All divisions are based on age as of the start of the tournament.

The entry fee for this tournament is $395 and guarantees each team a minimum of four games. There will be awards presented in each bracket.

The combine will be held on Monday, May 31. The event will include certification in the following areas: body measurements, power, speed, agility, reaction, and strength, as well as stability and balance for all athletes in attendance.

Results will be recorded so athletes and coaches can track physical development and athletic performance.

