Local

Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
house for sale
(© nopparat – stock.adobe.com)

The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building.

The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies.

Through the Divine Fog Serves Foundation, Divine Fog Realty donated the house on Watts Street, and has selected a lucky owner after several weeks of interviews and consideration, according to a press release.

In cooperation with the city of Lynchburg, Grounded Solutions Network under the Community Land Trust (CLT) model, financing by Pinnacle Bank, site development by Accupoint Surveying and construction by Wellington Builders, the Farrr Foundation executed the housing development “that will greatly impact Lynchburg and help lift many people out of economic distress.”

Lighthouse Beloved Community will be developed on 90 acres of land established in 2020 as a CLT, the press release stated. Down payment assistance is available for first time homebuyers. The homes built in the community will be for sale as part of a CLT. Buyers will transition from paying rent to paying affordable mortgages. The net zero home design saves money on utility bills, maintenance and upkeep.

The first community in Southwestern Virginia to be built in the “wraparound” model of care, the development also provides support services to available residents. Lighthouse Community Center at 1310 Church Street, Lynchburg, will provide bicycles for transportation, a community kitchen with prepared meals and carry-out groceries, clothing, hygiene kits and backpacks. Transportation assistance is also available through Lighthouse Community Health Services where a nurse practitioner-led community-based clinic offers primary care, treatment of chronic diseases, symptom control and clinical care.

The FARRR Foundation, Inc., a 501-c3 public non-profit organization, was established in 2004 and is headquartered at 1310 Church Street, Lynchburg.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

