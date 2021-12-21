Historic preservation team to open 1887 Confederate time capsule

Published Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, 5:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The 1887 time capsule recently discovered at the base of the former Robert E. Lee memorial on Monument Avenue in Richmond will be opened tomorrow.

A historic preservation team will open the capsule at 12 noon at the Department of Historic Resources lab, located at 2801 Kensington Ave., Richmond.

The 1887 time capsule was discovered last Friday morning by crews disassembling the pedestal that formerly held the statue of Robert E. Lee. It was found approximately 20 feet above ground level in the pedestal’s tower, not in the base.

Historians believe a time capsule was placed on Oct. 27, 1887. Records from the Library of Virginia suggest that 37 Richmond residents, organizations, and businesses contributed about 60 objects to the capsule, many of which are believed to be related to the Confederacy.

Related



