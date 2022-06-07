Hillcats announce Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic, fireworks show for July 4

The Lynchburg Hillcats announced Tuesday that the third annual Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic will take place at Bank of the James Stadium on July 4 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is named after former Hillcats general manager Ronnie Roberts, who was with the organization from 1991 until 2018. Roberts began his career as the head groundskeeper before being named the assistant general manager in 1993, and the general manager in 2016.

Roberts prided himself on his involvement in the community and this event is designed to continue that legacy.

The game itself will feature high school seniors from across the Seminole and Dogwood Districts who will be playing their final high school game in front of family, friends, and the fans in the community.

The Ronnie Roberts classic began in 2020 when many of the local seniors missed out on their final season of high school baseball due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The game provided the opportunity to suit up for the final time for their community.

Following the game, the Hillcats will be putting on the Best Fourth of July Fireworks Show in Lynchburg. All tickets are general admission and are available online or at the box office for $5. Fans can visit Lynchburg-hillcats.com to purchase tickets.

