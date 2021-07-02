Help guide internet service to underserved areas in Augusta County

Published Friday, Jul. 2, 2021, 6:13 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In an effort to better understand the need for internet service, Augusta County is conducting a survey on accessibility and would like your feedback.

The most important piece of information that the county continually strives to obtain is the exact location where service is unavailable. Knowing the address where broadband availability is lacking helps county leaders map the underserved areas accurately to guide local internet providers.

Your feedback will also provide information that will help improve and expand internet service in the area. Along with public-private partnerships, survey data will be used to write grant requests with the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.

Information collected from the last internet survey in 2019 also helped secure three CARES Act broadband grants in 2020 which brought a total of $900,441 in funding for connectivity in Augusta County.

The survey will close on Friday, July 16. You can find hardcopies of the survey at all the library branches as well as at all counters in the Government Center. Your survey responses are confidential.