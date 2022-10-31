Menu
heinicke leads washington commanders to 17 16 comeback win over colts
Sports

Heinicke leads Washington Commanders to 17-16 comeback win over Colts

Chris Graham
Last updated:
Washington Commanders
(© HTGanzo – stock.adobe.com)

It’s something that seemed crazy to think about just a few weeks ago, but the Washington Commanders may just be playoff contenders.

The team is now 4-4 having won its third straight game on Sunday, taking home a thrilling victory at the Indianapolis Colts, 17-16. A two-minute drill to end the game saw a clutch performance by the entire offense, stealing the win with just 22 seconds to go.

Why Washington won

That late drive. Oh, what a drive it was. It had a fourth down conversion, it had Taylor Heinicke scrambling, it had two really fantastic throws. It was an amazing display of courage by the former Old Dominion quarterback. It spanned 89 yards and 2:17 minutes with nine plays taking them down the field. A fourth-and-two conversion to Curtis Samuel got the drive going, and Heinicke finished it off with one-yard run up the middle for the game-clinching touchdown.

Why the Colts lost

That defense. They had a decent showing but really caved on that final drive, giving Washington nearly every through they wanted. They failed on fourth down, Stephon Gilmore got owned, and they just did not execute at the most critical moments of the game.

Game-changing moment

On Indy’s 34 yard line with 41 seconds to go, Heinicke launched a pass to Terry McLaurin, who incredibly snatched the ball from Gilmore and landed on the one-yard line. It got them over a third of the yards they needed on the drive on just one fantastic play, and Heinicke did the rest.

Player of the game

It just has to be Heinicke. He went 23-for-31 for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and he also had 29 yards on the ground on six carries. He looked like a savvy veteran on that final drive.

Key statistic

The Commanders won the game despite going 2-for-12 on third downs.

What’s next

Washington (4-4) faces the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) next Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

