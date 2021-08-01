Harrisonburg STARS Intersection Safety Study seeks community input

Published Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, 10:14 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Virginia Department of Transportation has launched a survey to help support a study focused on potential safety improvements of 10 Harrisonburg intersections.

The STARS (Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadway Solutions) Intersection Safety Study includes intersections on Main, Liberty, and Mason streets downtown, in addition to the intersections of East Market and Reservoir streets, and Country Club and Keezletown roads.

Community feedback is needed on proposed improvements for the intersections. All ten of the intersections included in the survey were identified by VDOT’s Potential for Safety Improvement rankings for the Staunton District, which lists intersections and road segments having a higher than expected number of crashes, according to the VDOT website.

The survey is the next step of the study, which began in November. The survey is open for input until Aug. 20.

“Community input is vital in these studies,” Erin Yancey, transportation planning manager for Harrisonburg Public Works, said. “We look for ways to gather community input before implementing changes, and we have found surveys are a great way for people to share their views on the potential improvements.”

Staff from VDOT, the City of Harrisonburg, and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization make up the study team, along with consultants from ATCS. The team expects the study to be completed this winter with a final report that incorporates survey feedback and offers recommendations to address safety, multimodal, and congestion issues.