Harrisonburg introduces new conservation assistance program

A new program aimed at improving water quality across Harrisonburg is now available.

The Harrisonburg Public Works Department recently announced an expansion in the stormwater management program to include the Harrisonburg Conservation Assistance Program (HCAP). HCAP is a new program that will provide cost-share funds and technical assistance to property owners installing stormwater projects in Harrisonburg.

HCAP projects will improve water quality and alleviate smaller drainage issues. Eligible projects include rain gardens, permeable pavement and rainwater harvesting.

“We hope our residents will take advantage of this program and partner with us to improve water quality,” Harrisonburg Environmental Compliance Manager Rebecca Stimson said. “This is an opportunity to enhance your property and the environment at the same time.”

The City is providing Stormwater Utility Fee funds to the Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation District to administer this program. Applications will be accepted July 1 through August 15. Visit www.harrisonburgva.gov/HCAP to learn more about the program and to apply.

