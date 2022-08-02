Hampton to host celebration of 40th anniversary of Boo Williams Summer League
A two-day event in Hampton will celebrate the legacy of the legendary youth basketball ambassador Boo Williams.
The celebration, which will be held Aug. 26-27 will feature a co-ed alumni basketball game, a free Stop the Violence Basketball Clinic, and the 40th Anniversary Boo Williams Summer League Sneaker Gala.
Williams, a Hampton native, was a basketball star at Phoebus High School who went on to play college ball at St. Joseph’s, where the 6’8” forward averaged 13.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game and was later named to the school’s Hall of Fame.
After a brief pro career in Europe, Williams started a high school AAU basketball program, the Boo Williams Summer League. Launched in 1982 with four teams, it has grown to its current roster of 165 teams and more than 2,000 male and female players.
Hundreds of Boo Williams Summer League alumni have gone on to college and pro careers. Included among the alums are Allen Iverson, Alonzo Mourning, J.J. Redick, Mike Scott, Bryant Stith and Justin Anderson.
40th Anniversary Boo Williams Summer League events
Coed Alumni Game
Friday, Aug. 26
6-9 p.m.
Boo Williams Sportsplex, 5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy Hampton, VA 23666
Pre-Sale $15 (13 & up) $10 (6-12), Under 5 -free
Come and join the fun and watch a spirited co-ed game featuring alumni of the Boo Williams Summer league including NBA and collegiate greats.
Stop the Violence Basketball Clinic
Saturday, Aug. 27
9-11 a.m.
Boo Williams Sportsplex, 5 Armistead Pointe Pkwy Hampton, VA 23666
Free and open to youth of all ages.
Inviting all youth to come for a day of basketball skills, life skills, food, prizes and fun.
40th Anniversary Boo Williams Summer League Sneaker Gala
Saturday, Aug. 27
6:30 p.m.
Hampton Roads Convention Center, 1610 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA 23666
Early bird special – $85 per person
Table Sponsorships Available
Don your formal attire and speakers and celebrate Boo Williams and the Boo Williams Summer League. Attendees will see a special preview of the “Who is Boo? The Legend Behind the Name” documentary, directed and produced by Daryl “Lamar” Towe.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the alumni game and the sneaker gala or to register for the Stop the Violence Basketball Clinic, visit whoisboodoc.com/event. For more information on sponsorships for the gala, call 757-287-0277 or 757-637-7300 or email [email protected].