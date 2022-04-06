Griffith involved in bipartisan legislation to improve mental health services

Legislation to improve programs providing care and treatment for adult mental health, suicide prevention and substance abuse was a subject of a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing.

Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Angie Craig (D-MN) have introduced H.R. 7237, the Reauthorizing Evidence-based And Crisis Help Initiatives Needed to Generate (REACHING) Improved Mental Health Outcomes for Patients Act of 2022.

This legislation would reauthorize eight programs through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that are proven to be effective. Those programs include grants to help communities improve suicide prevention strategies, integrate mental health into primary care, and train school personnel and first responders to identify symptoms of mental health disorders.

Specifically, the programs include:

Strengthening community crisis response and providing community partners like school personnel, first responders, and veterans with training to better recognize signs and symptoms of mental disorders.

and providing community partners like school personnel, first responders, and veterans with training to better recognize signs and symptoms of mental disorders. Integrating mental health services into primary health care systems which has been shown to improve patient outcomes and funding treatment, rehabilitation, and support services for patients with severe mental illness.

into primary health care systems which has been shown to improve patient outcomes and funding treatment, rehabilitation, and support services for patients with severe mental illness. Researching new, effective health care models through the National Mental Health and Substance Use Policy Laboratory.

through the National Mental Health and Substance Use Policy Laboratory. Improving suicide intervention and prevention strategies including the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention and the Zero Suicide grant programs.

“Many Americans struggle with a mental health-related affliction, and indicators suggest the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated these difficulties,” said Griffith. “Congress should prioritize reauthorizing and improving programs that provide mental health care. Our bipartisan bill, the REACHING Improved Mental Health Outcomes for Patients Act, would help meet this challenge and offer resources needed to support those grappling with mental health-related difficulties.”

“Mental health is health, and especially after the difficulties of the pandemic, it’s critical that we continue to treat it as such,” said Davids. “These programs have helped create healthy, resilient communities across the country, from helping first responders identify mental health symptoms to improving suicide prevention strategies for veterans and young folks. I’m glad to work across the aisle to continue moving forward on mental health.”

“We are only just beginning to understand the dire psychological impacts brought on by the pandemic, but one thing is clear: our friends and families need access to care now more than ever. I am honored to join my colleagues in supporting the reauthorization of critical programs to ensure that mental health resources continue to reach individuals who need them most. I am also confident that the improvement in the Crisis Care program will allow policy makers to better incorporate the needs of law enforcement. I strongly urge my colleagues to avoid delay and pass this important legislation,” said Tenney.

“Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 public health crisis, it’s critical that the federal government provides the tools and funding necessary to ensure that every American can access the mental health treatment they deserve at a price they can afford,” said Craig. “I’m proud to work alongside Representatives Griffith, Davids and Tenney on this important legislation – and will continue working to support legislative efforts to address the mental health crisis in this country.”

