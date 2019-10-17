Greene County man charged with distribution of child pornography

Published Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, 8:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Detectives from Albemarle County Police Department have obtained five separate charges of distribution of child pornography against Haden Thomas Wilson, 26, of Greene County, who was arrested on Tuesday.

The arrest follows several months of investigation by Albemarle County detectives, during which time Greene County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the online solicitation of a minor living in Pinellas County, Fla., for which Wilson was also charged today.

Wilson is being held without bond at the Albemarle County Regional Jail.

The Albemarle County Police Departments Cyber Crimes Unit is on the front line in defending children from exploitation, routinely following up on numerous cyber tips and conducting proactive investigations into the distribution of child pornography and solicitation of minors over the internet. Parents are encouraged to be take the following steps for internet safety.

Talk to your child about what they enjoy doing online. Keep the computer in the family room or a high-traffic area in the home. Spend time with your child on the computer. Have them show you what sites they like to visit. Periodically check your computer’s browser history. Pay close attention to your child’s recently and or frequently viewed sites.

For more information regarding internet safety tips, please visit the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force website, http://www.sovaicac.org/.

Comments