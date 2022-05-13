augusta free press news

Gov. Youngkin announces administration appointments made this week

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, May. 13, 2022, 6:58 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Photo courtesy Office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.

“Together, we are building a team of qualified individuals who will work to make Virginia the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said. “I’m thankful for those who will join our Administration, and all who will contribute their time and expertise in service to our commonwealth.”

Office of the Governor

  • Adam Simpson, Associate in the Governor’s Transformation Office

Secretary of Commerce and Trade

  • Chelsea Jenkins, Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Health and Human Resources

  • Lanette Walker, Chief Financial Officer

Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources

  • Evan Branosky, Chief Stormwater Policy Advisor at the Department of Environmental Quality

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

  • Dale Holden, Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice

Board of Accountancy

  • David Cotton of Alexandria, Chairman of Cotton & Company, Certified Public Accountants
  • Dale G. Mullen of Hanover, Partner, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP

Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System

  • Scott AndrewsChair, of The Plains, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Contours, Inc.

Board of Wildlife Resources

  • Michael C. Formica of McLean, General Counsel, National Pork Producers Council

Breaks Interstate Park Commission

  • Rick Mullins of Clintwood, Coal Preparation General Superintendent, retired

The Cemetery Board

  • Charletta H. Barringer-Brown of Chesterfield, Tenured Professor, Virginia State University
  • Donald E. Wilson of Roanoke, President, Evergreen Memorial Trust

Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion

  • Betsy D. Beamer of Henrico, Director of Planning and Organization, McGuireWoods Consulting
  • Judy Stovall Boland of Richmond, Community Volunteer
  • David Botkins of Henrico County, Senior Strategic Advisor for Corporate Affairs and Communications at Dominion Energy
  • Flora S. Cardwell of Lynchburg, Director of Human Resources, Kings Dominion
  • Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, President, Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club
  • Winona Waddy Coles of Fredericksburg, Executive Director, Gloucester Institute
  • Linda H. Garbee of Salem, retired school teacher and past owner, You’re Invited
  • Ann H. Goettman of McLean
  • Kirsti Goodwin of Richmond, Managing Director, Tower 3 Investments, LLC
  • Sarah Scarbrough of Richmond, Director and Founder, REAL LIFE

State Air Pollution Control Board

  • James Patrick Guy II of Saxe, General Counsel, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative
  • Jay Holloway of Richmond, Managing Partner, Climate Law & Strategy, PLLC
  • David Hudgins of Richmond
  • Donald L Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, President, Commonwealth Connections Inc.

State Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services

  • Blake Andis of Abingdon, Sheriff, Abingdon

State Board of Elections

  • Georgia K. Alvis-Long of Augusta County, Registered Nurse Instructor, Augusta Health and Member, Augusta County Board of Elections

State Board of Health

  • Mike Desjadon of West Augusta, Chief Commercial Officer, OxfordVR
  • Lee Jones of Troutville, Hospital Dentist, Section Chief of Dentistry and Oral Surgery at Carilion Clinic, Roanoke
  • Patricia S. O’Bannon of Henrico County, Chair, Board of Supervisors, Henrico County
  • Ann B. R. Vaughters of Manakin Sabot, Chief Medical Officer, Molina Complete Care of Virginia

State Water Control Board

  • Scott Cameron of Fairfax County, Senior Advisor, Cornea Inc.
  • Robert Dunnof Chester, Environmental and Community Affairs Manager at Dupont, retired

The Treasury Board

  • Neil Amin of Henrico, Chief Executive Officer, Shamin Hotels
  • James P. Carney of Midlothian, Vice President, Dominion Energy, retired
  • Charles W. King of Rockingham County, Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance, James Madison University, retired
  • Joshua Weed of McLean, Partner, Veteran Ventures Capital and Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force Reserves

Virginia Aviation Board

  • Randall BurdetteChair, of Fredericksburg, Former Director of Aviation for the Commonwealth of Virginia
  • Cheryl P. McLeskey of Virginia Beach, President & CEO, McLeskey Real Estate

Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority

  • Juan Pablo Segura of McLean, Founder and President, Babyscripts

Virginia Marine Resources Commission

  • William Bransom of Virginia Beach
  • Alan J. Erskine of Weems, Vice-President, Cowart Seafood Corp
  • Spencer Headley of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales
  • Lynn Kellum of Reedville, Manager, Ampro Shipyard & Diesel, LLC

Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

  • Mary Margaret Kastelberg of Henrico, Financial Advisor, Alpha Wealth Advisors, LLC
  • Victoria Vasques of Alexandria, Owner & Chairwoman, Tribal Tech LLC and Cowan & Associates

augusta free press
augusta free press news
augusta free press
augusta free press

%d bloggers like this: