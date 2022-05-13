Gov. Youngkin announces administration appointments made this week
Gov. Glenn Youngkin today announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.
“Together, we are building a team of qualified individuals who will work to make Virginia the best state to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said. “I’m thankful for those who will join our Administration, and all who will contribute their time and expertise in service to our commonwealth.”
Office of the Governor
- Adam Simpson, Associate in the Governor’s Transformation Office
Secretary of Commerce and Trade
- Chelsea Jenkins, Deputy Secretary
Secretary of Health and Human Resources
- Lanette Walker, Chief Financial Officer
Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources
- Evan Branosky, Chief Stormwater Policy Advisor at the Department of Environmental Quality
Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
- Dale Holden, Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice
Board of Accountancy
- David Cotton of Alexandria, Chairman of Cotton & Company, Certified Public Accountants
- Dale G. Mullen of Hanover, Partner, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP
Board of Trustees of the Virginia Retirement System
- Scott Andrews, Chair, of The Plains, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Northern Contours, Inc.
Board of Wildlife Resources
- Michael C. Formica of McLean, General Counsel, National Pork Producers Council
Breaks Interstate Park Commission
- Rick Mullins of Clintwood, Coal Preparation General Superintendent, retired
The Cemetery Board
- Charletta H. Barringer-Brown of Chesterfield, Tenured Professor, Virginia State University
- Donald E. Wilson of Roanoke, President, Evergreen Memorial Trust
Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion
- Betsy D. Beamer of Henrico, Director of Planning and Organization, McGuireWoods Consulting
- Judy Stovall Boland of Richmond, Community Volunteer
- David Botkins of Henrico County, Senior Strategic Advisor for Corporate Affairs and Communications at Dominion Energy
- Flora S. Cardwell of Lynchburg, Director of Human Resources, Kings Dominion
- Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, President, Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club
- Winona Waddy Coles of Fredericksburg, Executive Director, Gloucester Institute
- Linda H. Garbee of Salem, retired school teacher and past owner, You’re Invited
- Ann H. Goettman of McLean
- Kirsti Goodwin of Richmond, Managing Director, Tower 3 Investments, LLC
- Sarah Scarbrough of Richmond, Director and Founder, REAL LIFE
State Air Pollution Control Board
- James Patrick Guy II of Saxe, General Counsel, Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative
- Jay Holloway of Richmond, Managing Partner, Climate Law & Strategy, PLLC
- David Hudgins of Richmond
- Donald L Ratliff of Big Stone Gap, President, Commonwealth Connections Inc.
State Board of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services
- Blake Andis of Abingdon, Sheriff, Abingdon
State Board of Elections
- Georgia K. Alvis-Long of Augusta County, Registered Nurse Instructor, Augusta Health and Member, Augusta County Board of Elections
State Board of Health
- Mike Desjadon of West Augusta, Chief Commercial Officer, OxfordVR
- Lee Jones of Troutville, Hospital Dentist, Section Chief of Dentistry and Oral Surgery at Carilion Clinic, Roanoke
- Patricia S. O’Bannon of Henrico County, Chair, Board of Supervisors, Henrico County
- Ann B. R. Vaughters of Manakin Sabot, Chief Medical Officer, Molina Complete Care of Virginia
State Water Control Board
- Scott Cameron of Fairfax County, Senior Advisor, Cornea Inc.
- Robert Dunnof Chester, Environmental and Community Affairs Manager at Dupont, retired
The Treasury Board
- Neil Amin of Henrico, Chief Executive Officer, Shamin Hotels
- James P. Carney of Midlothian, Vice President, Dominion Energy, retired
- Charles W. King of Rockingham County, Senior Vice President of Administration and Finance, James Madison University, retired
- Joshua Weed of McLean, Partner, Veteran Ventures Capital and Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Air Force Reserves
Virginia Aviation Board
- Randall Burdette, Chair, of Fredericksburg, Former Director of Aviation for the Commonwealth of Virginia
- Cheryl P. McLeskey of Virginia Beach, President & CEO, McLeskey Real Estate
Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority
- Juan Pablo Segura of McLean, Founder and President, Babyscripts
Virginia Marine Resources Commission
- William Bransom of Virginia Beach
- Alan J. Erskine of Weems, Vice-President, Cowart Seafood Corp
- Spencer Headley of Reedville, Owner, Reedville’s Claws and Scales
- Lynn Kellum of Reedville, Manager, Ampro Shipyard & Diesel, LLC
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
- Mary Margaret Kastelberg of Henrico, Financial Advisor, Alpha Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Victoria Vasques of Alexandria, Owner & Chairwoman, Tribal Tech LLC and Cowan & Associates